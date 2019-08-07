Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Jean Grayshan. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Hilltop Event Center Send Flowers Obituary

PETERBOROUGH - Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Grayshan, 75, died May 3, 2019, after a sudden illness.



Born and raised in Rutherford, N.J., she was the daughter of Alvin W. and Helen J. Grayshan.



After business school, Betty began work in New York City with several magazines, including Seventeen and Golf. She embarked on a career in sales for magazines and the trade market, which took her to the Boston area. Ultimately, she fell in love with New Hampshire while working at Yankee and made it her permanent home. She lived in Peterborough with her kitties, Ginger and Honey.



Betty or BJ, as she was also known, was active in the Peterborough Lions Club, becoming their first female president in 1994. She was also an active volunteer and enjoyed family and genealogy, having been a descendant of the Mayflower colonists.



When Betty moved to New England, she connected with the Grayshan family in the Franklin and Manchester areas, closing a gap of 50 years. She enjoyed learning the family history and working on genealogy projects with Eileen Grayshan Gay of Loudon. She has chosen to live eternally in New Hampshire.



Family members include her sister, Lois Grayshan Hoffer of Bel Air, Md.; her son, Stephen R. Frederick of Red Lion, Pa.; four nephews, R. Stephen Hoffer (Christina) of Northeast, Md., Geoffrey A. Hoffer (Christine) of Cambridge, N.Y., Timothy J. Hoffer (Lisa) of Round Hill, Va., and Michael B. Hoffer (Janet) of Carolina Beach, N.C.; a granddaughter; two grandnieces; six grandnephews; a great-grandniece; an aunt, Sandra Jones of Rutherford, N.J.; cousins; and a friend of many years, Linda Clukay with whom she enjoyed the theater, concerts, movies and trying out new restaurants!



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Richard S. Hoffer Sr., M.D.; and a nephew, Matthew P. Hoffer, M.D.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hilltop Golf Course and Function Hall, 49 High St., Peterborough.



Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monadnock Humane Society, 20 Depot Square, Suite 16, Peterborough, N.H. 03458 or Peterborough Lions Club, P.O. Box 3206, Peterborough, N.H. 03458.

PETERBOROUGH - Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Grayshan, 75, died May 3, 2019, after a sudden illness.Born and raised in Rutherford, N.J., she was the daughter of Alvin W. and Helen J. Grayshan.After business school, Betty began work in New York City with several magazines, including Seventeen and Golf. She embarked on a career in sales for magazines and the trade market, which took her to the Boston area. Ultimately, she fell in love with New Hampshire while working at Yankee and made it her permanent home. She lived in Peterborough with her kitties, Ginger and Honey.Betty or BJ, as she was also known, was active in the Peterborough Lions Club, becoming their first female president in 1994. She was also an active volunteer and enjoyed family and genealogy, having been a descendant of the Mayflower colonists.When Betty moved to New England, she connected with the Grayshan family in the Franklin and Manchester areas, closing a gap of 50 years. She enjoyed learning the family history and working on genealogy projects with Eileen Grayshan Gay of Loudon. She has chosen to live eternally in New Hampshire.Family members include her sister, Lois Grayshan Hoffer of Bel Air, Md.; her son, Stephen R. Frederick of Red Lion, Pa.; four nephews, R. Stephen Hoffer (Christina) of Northeast, Md., Geoffrey A. Hoffer (Christine) of Cambridge, N.Y., Timothy J. Hoffer (Lisa) of Round Hill, Va., and Michael B. Hoffer (Janet) of Carolina Beach, N.C.; a granddaughter; two grandnieces; six grandnephews; a great-grandniece; an aunt, Sandra Jones of Rutherford, N.J.; cousins; and a friend of many years, Linda Clukay with whom she enjoyed the theater, concerts, movies and trying out new restaurants!In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Richard S. Hoffer Sr., M.D.; and a nephew, Matthew P. Hoffer, M.D.SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hilltop Golf Course and Function Hall, 49 High St., Peterborough.Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monadnock Humane Society, 20 Depot Square, Suite 16, Peterborough, N.H. 03458 or Peterborough Lions Club, P.O. Box 3206, Peterborough, N.H. 03458. Published in Union Leader on Aug. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close