Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Miller) Demelo, 77, of Bedford, died April 15, 2020 at Bedford Hills Center after a period of declining health.



She was born in Hanover on September 4, 1942 to George and Nell Ruth (Hathaway) Miller. She graduated from Tewksbury (MA) High School and lived in Londonderry for many years before moving to Bedford seven years ago.



Betty worked at AGFA Corporation for 32 years.



While living at Bedford Hills she enjoyed art classes, bingo and was a member of the Resident Council. She was also a member of the Londonderry Senior Center and Overeaters Anonymous.



She was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Carlos C. Demelo in 2014 and by a brother, Wesley Miller in 2018.



The family includes three sisters, Diana Guilbert and her husband, Richard, of Manchester, Linda Miller of Canaan, VT and Donna Martin and her husband, Steven, of Graniteville, VT; a sister-in-law, Patricia Miller of Cameron, NC; two aunts, one uncle and cousins, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial is at Pillsbury Cemetery in Londonderry.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



