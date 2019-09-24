Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Cathedral 145 Lowell Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Gleasure, 88, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019.



Born in Manchester on April 26, 1931, she was a daughter of the late William and Nora (O'Connor) Gleasure.



Raised in Manchester, she attended local schools. She went on to attend nursing school in Pittsburgh, Pa., Boston College, and the Cincinnati Hospital General School of Anesthesia.



Betty had a lengthy and rewarding career as a nurse anesthetist at the Anesthesia Association of Haverhill, Mass., before retiring in 1996 after nearly 30 years of employment.



She enjoyed cruising and loved to travel - some of her favorite destinations were the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. An avid bowler, Betty was part of the Women's International Bowling Congress (WIBC), and she traveled to 18 states for national competitions.



A devout Catholic, Betty found great comfort in her faith.



Family members include her sister, Rita Jenkins; her nephews and nieces, John, James and William Kempton, Eileen Hill, Marlene Cooper, Mary Ellen Thorne, Margaret Dong, Terry and Janice Jenkins, and Maureen Gleasure Grady as well as many grand and great-grandnephews and nieces.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Henry Gleasure, Brother Reginald Gleasure, and her sister, Kathleen Kempton.



SERVICES: Services are planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning with a calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell St., Manchester. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, Betty asks that you pray for her and send memorial donations to St. Joseph Cathedral.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit



