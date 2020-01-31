Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth S. Callahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - Elizabeth S. Callahan, 95, of Derry, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry.



She was born in Somerville, Mass., on April 22, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Garland) LoSciuto.



She had been a resident of Derry since 2005, formerly living in Windham.



Elizabeth had been employed as a bookkeeper for Belotti Oldsmobile in Somerville, Mass., for many years.



She was a member of the Londonderry Senior Center, and enjoyed knitting.



She is survived by three sons, John Callahan Jr. and his wife Christine of Lewiston, Maine, Stephen Callahan and his wife Mira of Gorham, Maine, and Daniel Callahan and his wife Jean of Londonderry; nine grandchildren, Janice, Annissa, Stephanie, Kristen, Robert, Jeffrey, Ryan, John and predeceased by Karolina; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her niece, Irene DeCata of Woburn, Mass.



She was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Callahan Sr. in 2014.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry in the spring.



To send a condolence, please visit,

DERRY - Elizabeth S. Callahan, 95, of Derry, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry.She was born in Somerville, Mass., on April 22, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Garland) LoSciuto.She had been a resident of Derry since 2005, formerly living in Windham.Elizabeth had been employed as a bookkeeper for Belotti Oldsmobile in Somerville, Mass., for many years.She was a member of the Londonderry Senior Center, and enjoyed knitting.She is survived by three sons, John Callahan Jr. and his wife Christine of Lewiston, Maine, Stephen Callahan and his wife Mira of Gorham, Maine, and Daniel Callahan and his wife Jean of Londonderry; nine grandchildren, Janice, Annissa, Stephanie, Kristen, Robert, Jeffrey, Ryan, John and predeceased by Karolina; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her niece, Irene DeCata of Woburn, Mass.She was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Callahan Sr. in 2014.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry in the spring.To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close