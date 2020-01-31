DERRY - Elizabeth S. Callahan, 95, of Derry, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry.
She was born in Somerville, Mass., on April 22, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Garland) LoSciuto.
She had been a resident of Derry since 2005, formerly living in Windham.
Elizabeth had been employed as a bookkeeper for Belotti Oldsmobile in Somerville, Mass., for many years.
She was a member of the Londonderry Senior Center, and enjoyed knitting.
She is survived by three sons, John Callahan Jr. and his wife Christine of Lewiston, Maine, Stephen Callahan and his wife Mira of Gorham, Maine, and Daniel Callahan and his wife Jean of Londonderry; nine grandchildren, Janice, Annissa, Stephanie, Kristen, Robert, Jeffrey, Ryan, John and predeceased by Karolina; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her niece, Irene DeCata of Woburn, Mass.
She was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Callahan Sr. in 2014.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry in the spring.
To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 31, 2020