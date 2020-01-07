Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth S. Vogler. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

DEERFIELD - Elizabeth S. "Betsy" Vogler, 62, of Deerfield, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice House surrounded by love.



Born in Nashua on Jan. 31, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Thorpe) Vogler.



Betsy graduated from Fairborn Baker High School in Ohio and went on to attend the University of New Hampshire where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in education.



She was a lifelong educator with the Newfound Memorial Middle School as the Family and Consumer Science Teacher for more than 33 years.



Betsy had a knack for hosting family and friends, loved planning and organizing as well as baking and shopping. She loved her family, friends and former students, but her animals were a close second, especially her dog Marley, who she enjoyed spoiling.



Family members include her son, William Stetson and his wife Jessica of Massachusetts; her daughter, Mary Colburn and her husband Benjamin of Deerfield; her brother, Donald Vogler and his wife Joyce of Jaffrey; grandchildren, Charles and Emily Stetson, and Abigail and Aaron Colburn; nephews, Michael Vogler of Massachusetts, and Chris Vogler of Pennsylvania; and many friends, colleagues and former students.



SERVICES: A celebration of Betsy's life is planned for Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Common Man Inn, 231 Main St., Plymouth.



A private family burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley, Mass., at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elizabeth S. Vogler Newfound Memorial Fund, 35 Church St., Deerfield, N.H. 03037 to support programs and services within Betsy's school district.



Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements.



