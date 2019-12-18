MANCHESTER - Elizabeth "Betsy" Tate, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Born in 1951, she was the daughter of Francis and Edith Tate.
She attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School before the family moved to Nashua, where she graduated from Nashua High School.
Betsy worked at Sanders Associates in Nashua, Struthers and Dunn in Manchester, and the Wayfarer Inn in Bedford.
She was an avid sports fan and attended Boston Red Sox training camp in Winter Haven, Fla., as often as she could. She also supported the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester. She enjoyed meeting friends for lunch at the Catholic Medical Center, which was nearby to her home for many years on Dionne Drive. She spent the last several years of her life at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home where she received excellent care and companionship.
Betsy was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Mary Jane Quinn of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; and her brother, Francis Tate Jr. of Ocean Park, Maine.
Family members include her brothers, Thomas Tate of Ocean Park, Maine, Michael Tate of Andover, and Daniel Tate of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Manchester. She will be buried beside her parents in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bedford at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Betsy would have liked Christmas donations to be made to the Salvation Army.
Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 18, 2019