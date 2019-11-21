EPSOM - Elizabeth "Betty" Thomson, 93, of Epsom, formerly of Candia, passed away Oct. 26, 2019.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Chris Harrington.
Family members include her daughters, Leslie Harrington, and Beth Fenske and her husband, Kimbell Fenske; her son, John Thomson; her beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Lindsey, Kelly, Eiligh, Natale, and Morgan; and seven beautiful great-grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 21, 2019