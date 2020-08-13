Ellen Denise (Snedden) McAlary, 85 passed away on August 11th.
Ellen was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 5, 1935. She was the youngest of two daughters born to Helen (Carrington) and James Snedden. While in high school at Catherine McAuley she met her future husband, John (Jack) Joseph McAlary. It was at the Friday night dances at St. Francis Xavier School. Jack arrived with a date, but as Ellen remembered, "he left with me!" Dancing was something they loved to do. They were particularly good at the Jitterbug. So good that they would win contests held at the famous restaurant and dance hall Lundy's, in Sheepshead Bay. They would go on to get married and spent the next 63 years together. So many years that Ellen would sometimes joke, "If I had killed him when I first met him, I'd be out of jail by now!"
And so was the sarcastic wit of Ellen. Not one to mince words, she would tell it like she saw it. She would never be accused of being a phony. Jack joined the Navy and Ellen followed him to bases in Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, Hawaii, and California. Ellen had little time for much else, outside of raising and attending to her Clan. Nine children. Dennis, Kathleen, John Jr. (deceased), Michael (deceased) , Kevin, Eileen, John Bernard, Annemarie and Patrick. At a family wedding a few years ago, one of the guests asked Ellen what was her secret to such a long and successful marriage? Ellen replied, "I simply told him if he left, he was going to have to take the kids."
As Jack and Ellen moved around the country, they discovered to support their growing family, they would not be able to continue living off an enlisted man's salary. So, Jack turned to sales.
In 1965 the family moved to New Hampshire. Settling into their very first home, in Goffstown. The first thing Ellen did was to learn to drive. In the Summer, she drove her Oldsmobile F-85 station wagon loaded with 8 kids to Barnard's playground every morning to drop them off for several hours of much needed sanity. God Bless Leon and Joan Konieczny, who ran the program for many years.
Jack had gone to work for Boise Cascade and handled sales for the Eastern seaboard. Ellen became COE of McAlary Inc. A position she held for 50 plus years. While Jack was away for weeks on end, building his sales empire, Ellen took control of the day to day operations. She was chief cook and bottle washer. She doled out chores and discipline during the week and would utter her infamous declaration, "because I said so, that's why!" When Jack arrived home on the weekends, with a box of Howard Johnson's saltwater taffy under his arm, the fun could begin! Ellen had a job to do and she did it well. If you grew up in Goffstown during the 70's and 80's you might not have known Ellen, but you certainly knew at least one of her kids. The Chief of Police, Captain Wike, could attest to knowing a few of us by our first names!
There was always a lot of activity emanating from our house. Located up Pattee Hill Road, one mile from the popcorn stands. North of the Parnell's but south of the Shost's. The only rule Ellen insisted on was, "be home for dinner!" Ellen made things work, there was always enough food, clothing, and money. She believed in teaching us all to support ourselves. "If you want something better, get a job and buy it!"
She doled out the punishments. She was the enforcer. She did things by the book. She was loyal. She
preached right from wrong. She also knew how to stand up for herself. Every Sunday, our family would
take up an entire pew at Church. We would squirm and wiggle our way through the service, hoping that
we did not get "the look!" Getting "the Look" from Ellen insured you were going to be staying for the
following Mass. After one particularly ruckus service, as we were exiting en masse, a pompous
parishioner approached Ellen and said, "Oh dear, why do you insist on bringing all of them to church?"
Ellen did not miss a beat, she replied with equal amount of sarcasm and sanguine, "I bring them for the same reason you bring your mink coat, to show them off!"
Jack was the fun, happy go lucky, life of the party, part of the relationship. Ellen was the glue. The rock.
She saw things in black and white. When planning her end of life wishes, she declared she wanted to be buried in a pine box, nothing fancy. She never wanted to bring any undue attention to herself. She did not like celebrating her birthday
The year before Jack passed, Ellen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She fought the good fight until she
finally relented and gave into her lifelong wish of finding peace. She spent her remaining 4 years of life
at The Birches in Concord. Attended to by a loving and wonderful group of caregivers. Ellen is in a far
better place now. With the love of her life, doing the jitterbug at the Friday night dances at St Francis
Xaviers! Let us give her a hand for a job well done.
THE BOXSCORE: Ellen has been blessed with 6 daughters-in-law; Patricia, Alice, Susan, Jean, Bonnie, and Greer. 2 sons-in-law; Stevan and Andrew. 16 grandchildren; Karlyn, Kurstin, Sasha, Ryan, Carla, Michael Jr.,
Quinn, Mollie, Kevin Jr., Maggie, Paul, Shawna, Ian, Keelin, Michaela and Eamon. 10 great grandchildren; Jada, George, Sophie, Madeline, Zoya, Mila, Connor, Madeline, Abbey and Brieana.
Ellen has requested her viewing and service be private for immediate family only. Nothing fancy.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Michael James McAlary Memorial Scholarship can be made c/o
Kerry Steckowych 5Miles Avenue, Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com