Fredrick, Ellen Frances (Carbonneau, age 48, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her father William J III and step-mother Alice of Deerfield, NH and mother Joanne Saulnier of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by her brother, William J. Carbonneau IV and wife Sonnia sister, Noelle Clark and husband Gerry of Deerfield, step-brothers Richard G. Dion and wife Cary of Annapolis, MD, Joseph F. Dion and wife Kristin of Londonderry, and step-sister Jacqueline M. Dion of Deerfield. Ellen graduated from Augsburg American High School in Augsburg, Germany and attended Bunker Hill Community College in Massachusetts. She worked at Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Manchester and Main Event DJ's in Londonderry. A wake will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM at Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping St, Raymond, NH. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, MA.

