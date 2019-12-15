Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen J. Currier, 88, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2019, after a long period of declining health.



She was a feisty southern belle born to Harry and Nannie Butler in Roanoke, Va., on Aug. 1, 1931. She is predeceased by her husband, George W. Currier Jr. and her four siblings, Charlotte Tubbs of Oklahoma, Mary Helen Zecca of Indiana, Frances Malloy and Harry L. Butler, Jr. both of Virginia.



Ellen was employed by the Telephone Company and Weldon Shipyard in Virginia and worked in the children's department at Pariseau's Department Store in Manchester.



She met her husband, George, at a Marine Corps dance in 1952 and they later raised their four children in Belmont, Mass., and Manchester, N.H.



She enjoyed traveling, dancing, tai chi, taking long walks with her friends, playing cribbage and doing crossword puzzles; but most of all, she cherished time spent with her family.



Ellen is survived by her children, Debra Bissette from Manchester, N.H., Nancy Achilles and her husband, Richard Moland from Nottingham, N.H., Susan Franklin and her husband Robert from Denver, Colo., and James Currier and his wife Caroline from Goffstown, N.H.



She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Chad Achilles, Melissa Achilles Strauss, Tracy Achilles Solari, James Currier Jr., Candice Currier Pendagast; and 11 great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date.



The family requests that memorial donations in Ellen's name be made to the 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, Mass. 02452.



The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at



