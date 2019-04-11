Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Ellen V. Adams, 96, of Manchester, died April 1, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center after a brief illness.



Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Sept. 21, 1922, she was the daughter of Arthur and Maria (Nacos) Vaios. She moved to Manchester with her family at a young age. She was educated in the Queen City school system. In addition, she was a graduate of Manchester High School Central.



Ellen was married to the love of her life, Timothy Adams, in 1945 and together they shared 68 years of life, laughter and love before his passing in February 2014.



She was employed for many years as an assembler with Anchor Electric Co., but her true passion could be found in her love and devotion to her family. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Arthur Adams in 1973; her sisters Athena Avgis and Alice Mavrogeorge; and her brother George Vaios.



Family members include her son James Adams and his wife Ann of Dublin; her grandchildren Lance Adams, Aaron Adams, Maria Shea and Nicholas Adams; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



Urn burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private.



McHugh Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



