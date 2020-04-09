Ellis Bruce Wheeler, 84, of Londonderry, NH, died Tuesday April 7, 2020, in the Elliot Hospital, Manchester, NH. He was born in Plymouth, NH on March 19, 1936, a son of Henry and Winifred (Ellis) Wheeler.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Robinson) Wheeler; son, Raymond B. Wheeler; two daughters, Denise A. Murray and Deanna F. Sheldon; five grandchildren, three brothers, Henry W.M. Wheeler, Jr., Roy L. Wheeler and James Wheeler; two sisters, Betty Whitehouse and Lois Bolduc. Bruce is predeceased by his daughter, Diana S. Wheeler and three sisters Mary Wheeler, Nancy Meyer and Christine Blair.
Funeral and Graveside services will be held privately for the family. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements and services. Memorial contributions may be made to Doberman Rescue Unlimited, 52 Tenney Rd, Sandown, NH 03873. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2020