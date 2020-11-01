Ellsworth Clyde (Red) Williams, son of N. Ellsworth Williams and Edith V. Williams (Brown), was born on May 9, 1936 in Scituate, Mass. On Oct. 27, 2020, Jehovah called him home. In 1976, he came to know Christ as his Savior. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Newcomb), son, Mark E. Williams, a daughter and a grandson; brother Gary L. Williams and his wife Lori and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Nancy Prince and brother Stanley Williams.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store