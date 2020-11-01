1/
Ellsworth Clyde "Red" Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellsworth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellsworth Clyde (Red) Williams, son of N. Ellsworth Williams and Edith V. Williams (Brown), was born on May 9, 1936 in Scituate, Mass. On Oct. 27, 2020, Jehovah called him home. In 1976, he came to know Christ as his Savior. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Newcomb), son, Mark E. Williams, a daughter and a grandson; brother Gary L. Williams and his wife Lori and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Nancy Prince and brother Stanley Williams.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved