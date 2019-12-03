Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Elmer Allen Pease II, 65, of Manchester, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Kittery, Maine, on Oct. 22, 1954, he was the son of Allen Grant and Shirley (Nishikawa) Pease.



He was educated in the Berwick school system in Maine.



Before retiring, he was the senior associate of PD Associates, LLC, well-known for real estate consulting these past 30+ years. His expertise was in Governmental Permitting, Land Development and Property Management. He was highly respected in his field to obtain the permitting needed for many projects to be completed. He was also an advocate for providing affordable housing for 55 and older communities.



He enjoyed traveling. He looked forward to his monthly poker game with his friends. He was an avid fly-fisherman and was able to experience some of his best fishing times from the most northern parts of Canada to areas down in Central America. Most of all, spending time with family, from the East Coast to the West Coast, was something that truly made him happy.



He was a longtime Elder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Manchester, First Ward.



Family members include his loving wife of 43 years, Denise (Dumont) Pease of Manchester; his mother, Shirley Pease of Manchester; his siblings, David Pease and wife Michelle of Boca Raton, Fla., Robert Pease and wife Joanne of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and Bruce Pease of Boca Raton, Fla.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Burial services will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick, Maine.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support Dr. Toni Choueiri's Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284. Please make checks payable to DFCI and include "Dr. Toni Choueiri's Research Fund" in the memo section.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit



