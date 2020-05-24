Eloise P. "Tootie' "Lois" LaPorte
1935 - 2020
Eloise P. "Lois" "Tootie" LaPorte, 84, died May 21, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1935 in Barre, VT the daughter of Reginald W. and Grace M. (Preston) LaPorte.

She spent her early years on Lake Sunapee in Newbury and graduated from Simonds Free High School, Warner in 1949. Naturally musical, Lois played the piano, violin and trumpet and had a lovely singing voice. She graduated from Stenotype Business School in Boston in 1953.

Lois moved back to NH in 1969 and worked at AAA Auto Club and Seal Tanning. In 1998 after 28 years at Harvey Industries, she retired and then spent winters in FL and summers in Hooksett. Lois enjoyed sports especially golf. She also liked her flower gardens and oil painting.

Her smile was infectious, and she will be dearly missed.

She is predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Reginald Jr. and Richard. She is survived by two children, Lou Plante and his girlfriend, Kathy of Hooksett and Michelle Plante of Manchester, and a grandson Parker Norley of Manchester. A brother, Wayne of Newbury; two sisters, Vivian Brown of Newport, NH and Margaret Rechesky of Claremont, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins and her dear friend Bill Braley.

Services will be private and burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Newbury, NH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the NH Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

