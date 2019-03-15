Elsie A. (Robinson) Bergeron, 85, of Hooksett, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, with her daughter and friends by her side at Villa Crest Retirement Center after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Chelsea, Mass., on Sept. 20, 1933, she was the only child of the late Ralph Robinson and Annette C. Robinson (Metivier). Elsie graduated from Central High School and worked for many years at AIG (American International Group) before retiring in 1996. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and Nana. Elsie enjoyed spending time with her family and her two cats, Oreo and Tigger, whom she adored immensely. She loved music, which she would listen to every day, going to Holiday Craft Fairs, shopping and having her hair done ritually every Saturday.
She will best be remembered for her beautiful smile and her loving, generous heart.
She leaves behind her daughter, Donna A. Roy of Manchester; granddaughter, Kerri A. Roy of Manchester; former son-in-law, Michael A. Roy of Manchester; nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Roger R. Bergeron, the love of her life, with whom she was married to for 64 years.
Calling hours in remembrance of Elsie's life will be held Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in preparation for the cemetery committal.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association. To view Elsie's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2019