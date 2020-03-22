Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie L. French. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in New Ross, Nova Scotia, Canada on May 22, 1928, to Harold and Verna Reeves and was one of 11 children. She is predeceased by all of her siblings and her spouse of 69 years.



She married Harold A. French, a merchant seaman from Newfoundland, in 1947 and emigrated to the United States in 1949. In 1955, Elsie and Harold moved to Candia, N.H., where they raised four children: Bruce (Marjorie) French, Prattsburgh, N.Y., Suzanne Marmuscak, Lake Placid, Fla., Thomas (Diane) French, Goffstown N.H., and Mark (Darlene) French, Allenstown, N.H.



Elsie remained a homemaker until 1962 when she went to work at Pandora in Manchester, N.H., for 28 years. She then became employed at Globe Manufacturing in Pittsfield, N.H., until her retirement at the age of 72.



Elsie is survived by seven grandchildren: Nathan (Linda) French, Matthew (Cama) French, Thomas (Ashley) French, Melanie Biladeau, Jason (Maria) French, Adam (Katie) Marmuscak, and Taylor French; and 10 great-grandchildren: Courtney, Vivian, Marina, Amelia, Oliver, Myles, Gabriel, Logan, Michael and Rory. Her family was her priority and she never missed acknowledging a birthday or holiday.



She loved the Boston Red Sox and her children lovingly referred to her as the "general manager" as she rarely missed a game. Her other favorite pastimes included trips to the casino, cooking for her family and crocheting.



SERVICES: A service celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Good Shepherd Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements.



