Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 Funeral service 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Parish 14 Elm St Manchester , NH Committal Following Services St. Augustin Cemetery So. Beech Street Manchester , NH





Born in Bennington, Vt., on Jan. 8, 1923, she was the daughter of Cecil and Clara Stalker. She lived most of her life in Manchester.



Elsie worked in the Manchester mills while bringing up her young family.



She loved going to the beach, visiting her father-in-law's 15-acre farm on Front Street, traveling around New England especially in foliage season and visiting family members in Chatham, N.Y. She also took great pleasure in volunteering at Blessed Sacrament Parish serving holiday meals. Her greatest love was her family. She was full of life and will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Swierz Sr.; and her siblings, Alida Huston and Cecil Stalker.



Family members include her son, Frank Swierz Jr. and his wife Ginger; her daughter, Patricia (Swierz) Ransom; her grandchildren, Eric Swierz, Kelley Fitzgerald, Debra Carrier, Karen Corriveau, Glenn Vallee and Charles Foss; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and administration for the care, love and kindness they showed Elsie and her family for the past five and a half years.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, Sept. 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Parish, 14 Elm St., Manchester. A committal service will take place immediately after the funeral in St. Hedwig Cemetery.



