KEENE - Elsie H. "Talu" Robertson, 80, of Keene, died on July 4, 2019, in her home after co-existing in harmony, humor, and occasional conflict with cancer for 15 years. Her family was with her at the time of her death.



Born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Port Chester, N.Y., she was the daughter of Henry and Marie (Sieh) Hartlieb.



From 1955 to 1959, she attended Keuka College and graduated cum laude with a BS in nursing. Talu earned her M.Ed and Ed.D from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a self-designed concentration in gifted adolescent underachievement in 1988.



Elsie was instrumental in recreating the Department of Children and Youth Services (DCYS) under Gov. Meldrim Thomson. She was later core faculty in the education department of Antioch University New England.



She was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church.



Family members include her husband, Timothy; her three children and their spouses; her grandchildren; a great-grandchild; her sisters; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Services will take place in the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene, on Saturday, July 13. Calling hours begin at 10 a.m. with a memorial service planned for 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Keene Family YMCA, Hospice, MAPS Counseling Services, The Keene UU Church, Tamarack Towers Foundation of Port Chester High School, or the .

