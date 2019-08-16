Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Anne / St. Augustin Parish 383 Beech St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Elvira Gonzalez, 89, of Manchester, died Aug. 14, 2019, in her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Bermejillo Durango, Mexico, on Oct. 24, 1929, she was the daughter of Juan Reyes and Isabel Ramirez.



Before retiring, she worked in the housekeeping laboratory division of the Catholic Medical Center.



Elvira loved to dance and shout out an occasional "grito" to go with her love of singing Mexican music. She also enjoyed cooking for anyone who entered her home. No one ever left without eating a delicious meal made from scratch. She could stretch her hard-earned dollars into feeding a family of seven and even more if she had company.



She was an active communicant of the Roman Catholic church and sang in the choir. She was also one of the first members to organize The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



Elvira was predeceased by her husband, Raul Gonzalez, in 2015.



Family members include a son, Raul Gonzalez of Manchester; four daughters, Mayela Celone and husband Pasquale of Candia, Isabel Stiansny and husband David of Auburn, Consuelo Francoeur and husband Jason of Manchester, and Norma Gonzalez of Manchester; her grandchildren, Rosamaria Celone, Pasquale Celone, Giovanni Celone, Lily Gonzalez, Katey Bisson and Kelly Bisson; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. from St. Anne-St. Augustin Church, Beech Street. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Adult Day Services program at Easterseals New Hampshire, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit







