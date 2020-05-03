Elwin K. Boisvert, also known as Al, passed away peacefully at Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare on April 26, 2020. Elwin was born in Derry, NH on May 24, 1929, son of the late Ernest J. Boisvert and Marion (Johnson) Boisvert. He was a lifelong resident of Derry.
During his time at Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, he was head of the residence council, looking out for the best interest of the residents. He ran the breakfast shop, The Broken Yolk, making breakfast on Tuesday and Fridays. He also was lovingly referred to as the "chief cook and bottlewasher" - doing all sorts of little projects.
Elwin was a Military veteran having served in both the Army and later in the Air Force.
He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
Throughout his years, Elwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He especially enjoyed playing cribbage and dominos with his son, Kenneth, and grandchildren, Bryan and Kristopher. -which he usually won -we suspect he cheated!
He is survived by a daughter, Sherri Hill, and sons, Kenneth (Rosemary), Bryan, Shayne, Robin, and David, 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and dear friends, Mike and Jean Kimball.
Elwin is predeceased by his wife, Mavis (Demarais), three brothers, Bernard, Daniel, and William, and sons, John and Richard.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.