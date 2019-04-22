GREENVILLE - Emerson Isabelle Maureen Stearns, beloved infant daughter of Nickolas and Kimberly (Sylvester) Stearns, joined her maternal grandfather Michael Sylvester and her paternal grandmother Maureen (Raftery) Flood in a heavenly embrace on April 13, 2019.
Emerson was born on April 12, 2019. She was a beautiful mix of her parents with her mama's nose and her daddy's curly hair.
In addition to her parents, Emerson is survived by her grieving family, including her maternal grandmother, Connie (Dumas) Sylvester; her paternal grandparents, William and Sandra Stearns; her uncles, Christian, Michael, and Joshua Stearns as well as Michael Sylvester, Jr. and his fiancee, Diane Goyette and Joel Sylvester; her aunts, Stephanie and Myah Stearns; and beloved cousins, Alexa, Luke, and Remington Stearns. Emerson was loved by her family and her passing leaves an enormous hole in all their hearts.
SERVICES: A committal service will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 12:30 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel of Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
