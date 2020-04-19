Emil W. Boire, Jr., 82, of Manchester, died April 11, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA on October 22, 1937. He was a graduate of Boston Technical High School and worked many years as a Graphic Artist. His family includes, his wife Carol of 59 years, his daughter, Michelle Zorawowicz and her husband, Gary, his son Emil, III (Bill) and his wife, Cyndy Boire. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Emil Boire Sr and Eleanor (Parker) Boire and his sister, Margaret MacMillan. Cain and Janosz Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the VNA of Manchester and Southern NH, 1070 Holt Avenue, Manchester, NH, 03109.

