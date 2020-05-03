Emile A. LeBlanc
Emile A LeBlanc, 91, of Bradenton, Fla., died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a short illness.

He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Dec. 5, 1928, the son of Emile and Dorothy (Dion) LeBlanc and had lived in Manchester and Bedford, N.H., prior to moving to Bradenton, Fla., in 2002. Mr. LeBlanc attended schools in Manchester, graduating from West High in 1948 and attended Hesser Business School.

He was a lifelong member of the Lions Club, Past President of the Pinardville Lions Club and Past District Governor of Lions District 44-N.

Emile will be remembered for his unwavering pride and devotion to his family, kind heart and good soul always giving to all. He loved life and enjoyed being around those whom he loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family members include his beloved wife, Joanne (Akey) LeBlanc; one daughter, Dolores C. LeBlanc of Goffstown, N.H.; three sons, Richard (Dick) E. LeBlanc of Bradenton, Fla., Marc L. LeBlanc (Annemarie) of Bradenton, Fla., and Gary R. LeBlanc of Nottingham, N.H.; one stepson, Kenneth Akey, Jr. of Concord, N.H.; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Madeleine (Duval) LeBlanc in 2006, his granddaughter Kristi LeBlanc in 2008, brothers Robert in 2010 and Armand in 2020.

A celebration of Emile's life and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Final burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester, N.H.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL. To view

full obituary and sign the guestbook, condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A wonderful, kind, loving man -- one of the rare, true gentlemen to grace our lives.
Remembering you fondly, Sylvia (and Lon) Wallace
Sylvia Wallace
Family
To the LeBlanc family, especially Dick, Gary, Josh, and Sarah:
We will always remember what a great neighbor and friend Emile was when we lived in New Hampshire and in later years when we kept in touch with him through Dick. Our deepest sympathy.
Jim & Bunnie Rogers
Friend
Grief can be so hard, but your special memories will help you cope. My sincere condolences.
Denise Duval
Family
In loving memory of our Pepere. We will love you and miss you always.
Dolores LeBlanc
Family
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dolores LeBlanc
Family
I will alway remember the fun times we all enjoyed with Uncle Emile. He knew he to get everyone in a good mood and enjoy the moment.
Leo & Pam LeBlanc
Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl Bellamy
Marc LeBlanc
Son
Marc LeBlanc
Son
Dad, the last couple of years were tough, but throughout it all, you kept your sense of humor, your determination (some say "stubbornness"), and your concern of others above yourself. Here's to all the good memories you're in, and the legacy you left for us to follow.
Love, your son, Marc
Marc LeBlanc
Son
YOU ARE BY FAR THE MOST SPECIAL MAN IN THIS WORLD I MISS YOU ALREADY HERE 'S TODAY MY HONEY NO GREATER LOVE THEN OURS YOUR WIFE JOANNE
joanne akey
Spouse
Gary, my condolences to you & your family. From what was written about him he was a very special person. God Bless & May he Rest In Peace.
Angela Boyer
The guys
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Karen Silver
Friend
Sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers go out to the family
Tim Bellamy
Friend
Miss you dad. You were the best! Love, Doe
Dolores LeBlanc
Daughter
