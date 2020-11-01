Emile Antonio Pepin, 91, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born in Manchester, NH on July 20, 1929, and was the son of the late Albert and Mathilda (Rousseau) Pepin.
He was married to the love of his life, Theresa (Paquette) Pepin for 68 years. For the better part of 40 years, he worked as a meat cutter for the A&P grocery store chain. He served his country with honor in the army in the 38th parallel in North Korea as a lineman during the Koran war. He is remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
He is survived by his wife Theresa Pepin; daughters Diane Brasseau of Candia, NH and Joan Spector of Manchester, NH son Gary Pepin of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Adam Spector of Hopkinton, MA, Shaun Brasseau of Collegeville, PA, Kimberly Arel-Bordeleau of Fitzwilliam, NH, Danielle Pepin of Wasilla, AK, Brooke Spector of Lakewood, CO, Bradley Pepin of Wasilla, AK, and Ryan Spector of Boston, MA; great-grandchildren Wyatt Brasseau, Lilandra Arel, Jillian Brasseau, Alessandra Arel and Jack Spector. He is predeceased by his sister Rita Hundley, also Brothers Rodolphe Pepin and Bertrand Pepin.
A Graveside Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Augustin Cemetery located at 1 South Beech Street, Manchester NH. Social distancing and face coverings will be encouraged.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com