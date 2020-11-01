1/1
Emile Antonio Pepin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emile Antonio Pepin, 91, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born in Manchester, NH on July 20, 1929, and was the son of the late Albert and Mathilda (Rousseau) Pepin.

He was married to the love of his life, Theresa (Paquette) Pepin for 68 years. For the better part of 40 years, he worked as a meat cutter for the A&P grocery store chain. He served his country with honor in the army in the 38th parallel in North Korea as a lineman during the Koran war. He is remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

He is survived by his wife Theresa Pepin; daughters Diane Brasseau of Candia, NH and Joan Spector of Manchester, NH son Gary Pepin of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Adam Spector of Hopkinton, MA, Shaun Brasseau of Collegeville, PA, Kimberly Arel-Bordeleau of Fitzwilliam, NH, Danielle Pepin of Wasilla, AK, Brooke Spector of Lakewood, CO, Bradley Pepin of Wasilla, AK, and Ryan Spector of Boston, MA; great-grandchildren Wyatt Brasseau, Lilandra Arel, Jillian Brasseau, Alessandra Arel and Jack Spector. He is predeceased by his sister Rita Hundley, also Brothers Rodolphe Pepin and Bertrand Pepin.

A Graveside Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Augustin Cemetery located at 1 South Beech Street, Manchester NH. Social distancing and face coverings will be encouraged.

Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Augustin Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 31, 2020
Our love and deepest sympathies go out to your entire family, you will be missed by all, a kind and gentle man, always had something nice to say to everyone, our sincere condolences to the last living uncle in our family, we will all miss you dearly.
All our love, Elaine and Bill Tickler
Elaine Simard Tickler
Family
October 26, 2020
Rest easy, Pepe. You were my main man. My number one. My sweet heart. Sending my love to Pepe’s family. He loved you all. Especially his “Brookie!”
UMD
Friend
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved