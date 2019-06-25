NASHUA - Emile Broome Jr., 84, of Nashua, passed away Sunday morning June 23, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Montreal, Canada, on March 31, 1935, he was the son of the late Bertha (Dube) and Emile Broome Sr. He came to the United States in the 1950s, settling in Maine with his family.
Emile proudly served his country for 40 years in the National Guard and U.S. Air Force before retiring from the U.S. Navy.
He worked for both Mass General and Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston as a biomedical engineer. Emile loved to tinker with computers and electronics and also enjoyed sketching. His granddaughter Taylor was the light of his life.
Family members include his three children, Emile Broome III, Michael Broome and Suzanne Seiberth and her husband Daryn; his granddaughter, Taylor Seiberth; former wife, Janet Olsen Broome; one brother, Michael Broome; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Therese Broome Miller; and his brother, Gerard Broome.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. Burial with military honors will be in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 25, 2019