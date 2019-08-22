Emile R. Bernard, 89, of Manchester, NH, died August 20, 2019, at Villa Crest Nursing Home.
Born in Manchester, NH on September 25, 1929, he was the son of Joseph and Rose (Breault) Bernard. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Emile graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1947.
He served with the United States Army.
Until his retirement, Emile was employed with the family business, Bernard Tire Inc., for more than forty years.
Emile enjoyed horse racing, photography, gardening, woodworking, and cooking. His family was the center of his life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who put his family above all else. He will be deeply missed.
The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Villa Crest Nursing Home who not only gave him wonderful care, but also showed great affection for him as well.
Family members include his wife of sixty-seven years, Alice (Spratt) Bernard; two sons, James Bernard and Michael Bernard both of Manchester; two daughters, Eileen Bernard of Hooksett and Susan "Toodie" Brady and her husband, Timothy, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Shawna, Brandon, Emily, and Allie; and a great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews.
Services: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
Private burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Villa Crest Nursing Home, 1276 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 30104.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 22, 2019