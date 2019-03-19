Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Emile "Babe" Voisine, 84, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, with his family by his side.



Born in Soldier Pond, Maine, on Sept.28, 1934, he was the son of the late Albert and Yvonne Voisine. He married Jacqueline Lacombe, June 29, 1957. Emile spent his life working in masonary and enjoying life. He is predeceased by his children; Emile Voisine Jr., Shirley Fields and Roger Pinette. He is also predeceased by his grandchildren, Dennis Voisine and Dawn Voisine; and his brothers; Ernest, Herby, Gilman, Lawrence and Reynold; and his sisters, Jeanette Willey and Jo Anne Michaud;nieces and nephews. Emile is survived by his children; Mary Ann Anderson and her husband Cris of West Palm Beach, Fla., Brian Voisine of New Brunswick, Canada, and Rickie Voisine; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his brother Roland Voisine Sr. and his wife Minnie of Manchester; sisters; Annette Laberge and her husband Richard of Montreal, Canada, Verna Roy of Grand Isle, Maine, Jackie Norwood Loper of Mobile, Ala.; nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. in Cain & Janosz Funeral home, 74 Brook St., corner of Pine Street, Manchester. Burial will follow immediately at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



74 Brook Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 19, 2019

