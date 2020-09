Emma Allen, 23, passed away unexpectedly at home in Haverford, Pa., on Aug. 21,2020. Emma was a graduate student at Bryn Mawr College studying chemistry. She was a graduate of Cedar Crest College and a 2015 graduate of Goffstown High School,where she attended her senior year. She is missed by her parents,Jeff and Kris of Goffstown, her siblings Elliot and Bailey,and her cats,Mecca and Wesley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store