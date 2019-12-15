Emmanuel Koxarakis, 80, of Berlin, died on Dec. 11 surrounded by family.
Emmanuel was born in Sitia, Crete, Greece on Feb. 16, 1939, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1969, after having served for the Navy Seals of Greece. He met his wife of 42 years, Maria (an immigrant of Portugal) in Cambridge, Mass. Together they worked hard to achieve the "American Dream" and established their roots, along with a successful restaurant business, in Berlin, N.H.
He enjoyed deep sea diving in his younger years, boating, fishing and was an avid hunter, all of which he enjoyed doing with his son, Tony. However, he got the most enjoyment spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, Maria and Katerina.
Emmanuel leaves behind his wife Maria; his daughter Despina Koxarakis Dodd and her husband Jason and their children Maria and Katerina; his son Antonios (Tony) and his wife Eleni; his sister and brothers Marika Maridaki, Kosta, Ioannis and Mihali; and many more extended family members in the U.S. and Greece. He was predeceased by his brother Giorgi and his parents Antonios and Despina.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on Monday Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 20 Petrograd St., Berlin, NH. Interment will follow in the Russian City Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019