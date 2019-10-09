Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enid C. Garrell. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Enid C. Garrell passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2019, in Birch Hill Manor after a period of declining health.



Born on April 1, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Dr. Samuel and Mrs. Helen Reich. She often quipped that she had no objections to being born on April Fool's Day because it meant that she had a diamond for a birthstone.



Enid tested into Erasmus High School and after graduation attended secretarial/business school before working as a secretary and bookkeeper at a Manhattan business where she remained until she married Bernard "Bud" Garrell in 1945.



Enid and Bud met at co-ed Camp Iroquois in Connecticut, which was owned and operated by Enid's uncle. At the time of their meeting, Enid was a 14-year-old camper and Bud was a 20-year-old counselor. When he attempted to court her, she told him she thought he was very nice but much too old for her. She couldn't possibly date him until she was 19. When she turned 19, Bud returned, and they were married two years later.



Enid and Bud lived in Brooklyn until work prospects brought Bud to New Hampshire in 1947. Housing was limited in this post-war period, so Bud moved to New Hampshire, lived in a rooming house and commuted back to Brooklyn every weekend to visit Enid and their new son who were now living with Enid's parents. By 1948 Bud had found housing in Pinardville, and the young family moved north. When Bud was ready to become his own boss and open his business, it was Enid who funded the venture. She had saved her salary from her three years of secretarial work, and her father had matched her savings. These funds she turned over to Bud. Bud opened a wholesale plumbing and heating business that became known as Colonial Supply Corp. and grew to become the largest business of its kind in northern New England. Enid remained Bud's silent partner, providing sage advice that worked out quite well when he chose to accept it.



Enid and Bud's family eventually grew to include two daughters in addition to their son. They developed a lively social life. They were among the early members of the Manchester Country Club. They traveled regularly to Florida and New York to visit family and attend Broadway shows. Eventually their love of travel took them on multiple trips to Europe, the Caribbean, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Hawaii. Because Bud's favorite activity was to be on a beach, they purchased a house in Rye Beach in 1960 and a condo in St. Pete Beach, Fla., in 1972. Enid often complained that it was just two more places where she had to cook and clean.



Enid was active in multiple Manchester activities. She was a volunteer at the Elliot Hospital, first as an Elliot Junior and then Elliot Senior. She was a member of the Lakeside Lanes Ladies Bowling League, the Manchester Country Club Ladies Golf League, and the Brookside Church Bridge Club.



Enid's great love was reading. Early in life, her father had encouraged this love, introducing her to the works of Balzac, Shelley, Longfellow, and James Fenimore Cooper. Part of their ritual was memorizing and discussing a page of the dictionary every week. Later Enid would develop a particular fondness for historical fiction and detective novels. She instilled her love of reading in all her children. It was one of the great challenges of Enid's life when in her 60s macular degeneration began to steal her sight. Enid never gave up reading. She moved to large print books, then books on cassette tape, then CD, and finally to works delivered by the Talking Book Association for the Blind. Enid constantly adjusted to her failing sight. Few of her acquaintances knew how little she could actually see. Her ophthalmologists, Dr. Paul Pender and Dr. Samuel Gold, often commented on her resilience and courage in facing her eventual blindness. Though she rarely complained, she did deeply resent the impact her blindness had on her independence. She was a fiercely independent woman who was happiest when she had a firm control over the affairs of her life. Though she was exceptionally generous with her time and her resources with her children and grandchildren, she hated to ask for help for herself. She lived independently at Birch Hill Terrace until the last few months of her life when she grudgingly accepted the assistance of the lovely staff at the Birch Hill Manor and the Manchester VNA Hospice.



Enid was predeceased by her husband Bud in 2000 and her granddaughter, Jennifer Maxson in 2016.



Family members include her son, Peter Garrell, his wife Lana Garrell and their children Melissa Gardner and husband William Gardner, Lindsay Smart and husband William Smart, Ryan Garrell and wife Korinna Garrell, and Mathew Garrell; her daughter, Patricia Garrell Hicks, her husband the Hon. Gary E. Hicks, their children Rebecca Gallup and husband Rich Gallup, and James Hicks and wife Ally Hicks; and her daughter, Virginia Garrell Maxson, her husband Richard Maxson, and their children Holly Maxson, and Gregory Maxson and wife Megan Maxson; and nine great-grandchildren.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, followed by a luncheon.



Memorial donations may be made to Future in Sight (formerly the New Hampshire Association for the Blind), 25 Walker St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



