Eric Christopher Hogan, 19, of Campton, died in Georgetown, Texas, on Feb. 1, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Eric was born in Hyannis, Mass., on Sept. 14, 2000, the son of Christopher Hogan and Corrine Bearse-Hogan. He was a 2019 graduate of Plymouth High School. After graduating, Eric enlisted in the United States Army. He was currently stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas, where he was a Cav Scout. He loved to hike, fish, go camping, and spend time outdoors. His family and many friends were most important to him. Eric had an infectious smile and a heart of gold, and was selfless and loving.
Family members, in addition to his parents, include three brothers, Michael Hogan of Campton, Brandon Laurie also of Campton and Nicholas Laurie of Marston Mills, Mass.; his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Deborah Bearse of West Yarmouth, Mass.; his paternal grandmother, Diane Hogan of Harwich, Mass.; his high school sweetheart, Morgan Carr of Thornton; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. Burial with full military honors will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 at 11 in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 9, 2020