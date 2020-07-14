1/
Eric J. Piche
1979 - 2020
Eric J. Piche, 41, of Weare, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Berlin on May 29, 1979 to Joseph and Helen (Lapointe) Piche.

He graduated from Berlin High School in 1988 and the University of New Hampshire in 2002.

Eric attended the 130th NH Police Academy and upon completion was assigned to Troop F where he served as both a patrol trooper and a Troop Detective. He then served in the Narcotics & Investigation Unit, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant, and subsequently served in the Special Investigations Unit during his tenure with the division.

He honorably served as a member of the Army National Guard and in 2001 received the honorable State of New Hampshire Army National Guard Soldier of the Year while a part of A Battery out of Berlin, NH. He continued his service in the Guard as part of HHS 2/197th FA (MP). He was then deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004 to 2005 and served as a Sergeant Team Leader.

Eric enjoyed the outdoors fishing, snowmobiling and four wheeling. He enjoyed his annual hunting trip with his father and family. He and his wife would also take multiple tropical vacations which they enjoyed tremendously.

Eric especially enjoyed spending his time with his multiple family and friends. Most of all, he loved being a dad, enjoying his relationship with his older stepson, Mack, and then his young son, Carter

He is survived by his wife of eight years, Tiffany A. Duval-Piche of Weare; a son, Carter Piche of Weare; a stepson, Mack Duval of Goffstown; his parents of Berlin; a brother, Brian Piche of Berlin; aunts, uncles, cousin and one nephew.

SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with family members is Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A cemetery committal service is Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Troopers Foundation, for a fund that is set up for his son, Carter. Reference "Carter Piche Fund" on the memo line. Forward the donation to Bangor Savings Bank, 100 Loudon Rd., Concord, NH 03301.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 13, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences to your family. I remember when you came on the job, you were so excited, your friendly welcoming smile, which you shared with everyone you met. You have been in my thoughts and prayers over the past few days. Rest In Peace, until we meet again.
Nancy Wiggin
Coworker
July 13, 2020
There are a small number of people who I would trust with my life. Eric was one of them. One of the good guys. A life of selfless service to his friends, family, his state and his country. He had a positive impact on me and so many others.

I'm lucky to have counted him as a friend for over 25 years. He was a fixture in my life throughout high school, college and adulthood. Even though we saw each other less and less as life got busier, I always knew that when I would see him, it would be just like old times. It's hard to believe he's gone, but he gave so much, his memory will be eternal.
Aaron Goulette
Friend
July 13, 2020
Eric, we are blessed to have seen you a few days before and spent time with you. You were an amazing person, wonderful husband and exceptional Dad. My heart breaks my friend. We love you. Tiff and Carter, we love you!!!
Isabelle Cornell
Friend
July 13, 2020
I was saddened to hear of this. Eric was a fine young gentleman. We spent many years together working on sets for a number of Berlin Middle and High School productions. He was always my go to guy. Rest In Peace and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time off grieving. God bless my friend.
Ben Murphy
Teacher
July 13, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Eric's passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Adam Newell
Neighbor
July 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, may God give you peace during these difficult times. May Eric fly with the angels now. Keep his memories alive and know he will always be with you still.
Laura Perry-Arnold
July 13, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers go out to the Piche and Duval family. Tiffany and Carter we are here for you.
Janice and Dave Aubin
Janice Aubin
Friend
July 13, 2020
Eric was a true friend to all that knew him. I am thankful for the memories I have with him. From playing street hockey in Berlin as a kid, UNH, and hanging out after college- he always was someone everyone enjoyed spending time with. Eric will be missed and never forgotten.
Denny Roberge
Friend
July 13, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Words can not describe what you are going through, just know that we are here for you no matter what.
Michael Lampert
July 13, 2020
A real loss to this world; you are and will always be missed. We love you, Eric, and your whole family.
Jason Holt
Family Friend
July 13, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of this remarkable man and long time friend of mine
Missy Wedge
Friend
July 13, 2020
Eric, you came into my life and were instantly liked. We laughed,we cried,we aggravated one another and hugged it out. I love you.. always will. Rest in Peace brother in law.
Jennifer Duval
Family
