There are a small number of people who I would trust with my life. Eric was one of them. One of the good guys. A life of selfless service to his friends, family, his state and his country. He had a positive impact on me and so many others.



I'm lucky to have counted him as a friend for over 25 years. He was a fixture in my life throughout high school, college and adulthood. Even though we saw each other less and less as life got busier, I always knew that when I would see him, it would be just like old times. It's hard to believe he's gone, but he gave so much, his memory will be eternal.

Aaron Goulette

Friend