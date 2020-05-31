With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Eric Matthew Barker, 39, of Pembroke. Surrounded by loved ones, he left peacefully on May 25th.
Eric was beloved by so many. He will be missed everyday by his parents, Brian and Joy Barker, fiancee, Krista Boisvert, grandparents, Harold and Annette Thompson, brothers, Christopher and Joshua Barker, sister, Justine Benson, nieces, Chloe, Adriana, Grace, Evelyn, Lydia, Julia, Catherine, Olivia, and Elizabeth, nephew, Christopher Jr, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A structural engineer for Structures Unlimited, Eric traveled the country installing amazing designs with a crew he truly considered his second family.
Eric loved hunting, fishing, barbecuing, ATVing, gardening with Grandpa, being handy, but mostly being with family. His passion for life was evident, perpetually giving 110%. Always being present in the moment made him a phenomenal person to all. He was known for his infectious smile and bigger than life personality. Eric had the kindest soul and always helped anyone at a moment's notice. The title of "Uncle B" brought immense happiness but the role of father, to his sweet boy Brandon, was what he cherished most in life.
A celebration of life will take place once gatherings are permitted.
The arrangements are in the care of the Compassionate Cremation Services of NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at https://www.compnewhampshire.com/
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.