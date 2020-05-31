Eric Matthew Barker
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Eric Matthew Barker, 39, of Pembroke. Surrounded by loved ones, he left peacefully on May 25th.

Eric was beloved by so many. He will be missed everyday by his parents, Brian and Joy Barker, fiancee, Krista Boisvert, grandparents, Harold and Annette Thompson, brothers, Christopher and Joshua Barker, sister, Justine Benson, nieces, Chloe, Adriana, Grace, Evelyn, Lydia, Julia, Catherine, Olivia, and Elizabeth, nephew, Christopher Jr, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A structural engineer for Structures Unlimited, Eric traveled the country installing amazing designs with a crew he truly considered his second family.

Eric loved hunting, fishing, barbecuing, ATVing, gardening with Grandpa, being handy, but mostly being with family. His passion for life was evident, perpetually giving 110%. Always being present in the moment made him a phenomenal person to all. He was known for his infectious smile and bigger than life personality. Eric had the kindest soul and always helped anyone at a moment's notice. The title of "Uncle B" brought immense happiness but the role of father, to his sweet boy Brandon, was what he cherished most in life.

A celebration of life will take place once gatherings are permitted.

The arrangements are in the care of the Compassionate Cremation Services of NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at https://www.compnewhampshire.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michaud Funeral Home
32 Maple Street
Wilton, NH 03086
(603) 654-6524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the Barker family. I may not have known him well, but he was always kind to me in high school. Rest in peace Eric, you will be missed!
Tiffany Parent
Classmate
May 30, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sadly I found, that there will be a time instead of a tear of the thought of him, his memory will bring you a smile. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Sharon Morris
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the whole Barker family.Any time I Saw Eric he always had a big smile and a man hug for me.I am so sorry Eric was a great guy I was lucky to know him.
Michael laughlin
Friend
May 30, 2020
To the entire Barker family unfortunately life hits us harder then we could ever imagine some times wut u all are going thru is horrible n doesn't get easy but wut has worked for me sesne my brother died in January n my father at the beginning of May I talked with them every day n I no they can hear me just cause u can't hear or see them u can still ask them anything there will be days ahead where life just seems to fall apart but always remember the great caring n loving caring man Eric was n still is he was one of those great people u get to meet in ur life so thanks for that Eric I will never forget u bud fly high fly free n watch over me n say hi to my brother n father for me luv u bud RIP
Justin Morton
Friend
May 29, 2020
Our condolances to the Barker family. Our thoughts are with you. I understand your grief. One day at a time
Al and Donna Heavey
Family
May 29, 2020
Joy,
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Christina Wynn (Virgin)
Christina Wynn
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Joy & Family
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Love
Christina Wynn (Virgin)
Christina Wynn
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family Joy. May God comfort you in this horrible time Peter and Patricia
Patricia Polichronopoulos
Friend
May 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Judith Kelly
May 29, 2020
Know the Barker family. But not this young man. It is painful to lose someone so youg. I am saddened for him and all the loved ones who have lost him. Bob Kantar
Bob Kantar
Friend
May 29, 2020
Eric you were an amazing friend always willing to help with anything! Your infectious smile I will always remember! R.i.P Eric❤
Jackie & Sylvain Duhamel
Friend
May 29, 2020
Prayers of comfort to the family. Erics smile was surely infectious and his heart so big. Thankful for the blessing to have known him. ❤
Carin and Glenn Fritzsche
Friend
May 29, 2020
You will forever be missed ❤ Give Adam a hug for me.
We love you
Allison, Ryan, Ryan Jr, Maverick & Ezekiel Constant
Family
May 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to your family
Sue Lamos
Teacher
May 29, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Prayers to your entire family
Deb Smith
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
So deeply saddened for your incredible loss....thoughts to the entire family.
Tina Levell
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved