To the entire Barker family unfortunately life hits us harder then we could ever imagine some times wut u all are going thru is horrible n doesn't get easy but wut has worked for me sesne my brother died in January n my father at the beginning of May I talked with them every day n I no they can hear me just cause u can't hear or see them u can still ask them anything there will be days ahead where life just seems to fall apart but always remember the great caring n loving caring man Eric was n still is he was one of those great people u get to meet in ur life so thanks for that Eric I will never forget u bud fly high fly free n watch over me n say hi to my brother n father for me luv u bud RIP



Justin Morton

Friend