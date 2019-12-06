NASHUA - Eric F. Saviano, 37, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in his home.
Born in Portland, Maine, on July 15, 1982, he was the son of M. Monica (Delp) Gagne and the late Francis J. Saviano.
Most recently, Eric worked for Lavin Wireless.
In his free time, he enjoyed skateboarding, watching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and was an avid dog lover. He loved the outdoors where he could be found fishing, camping, or whitewater rafting. Eric pushed life to its limits, and always had a good story to tell because of it. Above all, his most cherished time was spent with his son, Caden.
In addition to his mother, Monica, family members include his son, Caden Saviano of Derry; his siblings, Anthony Saviano of Nashua, and Jameson "Jamie" Gagne and his wife, Erin of Nashua; and Eric's significant other, Tammy Kingston of Manchester.
.
SERVICES: Visitation is Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. A service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Granite State Recovery Center, 6 Manor Parkway, Salem, N.H. 03070, Attn. Lorrine in memory of Eric Saviano.
To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.anctil-rochette.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2019