Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 Service 7:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275

Erick A. Thorell, 37, of Bow, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.



Born on Aug. 2, 1982, in Manchester, he was the son of Allan and Janet (Applegate) Thorell of New Durham.



Erick grew up in Hooksett and graduated from Kingswood High School in Wolfeboro. He went on to attend Plymouth State and was able to pursue his love of playing football. He was a weightlifter and body builder, competing in several competitions over the years. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was hiking, archery hunting, skiing, boating or waterskiing.



He worked many years as a painting contractor with his father at A.C. Thorell Custom Painting and was in the process of establishing his own business. He had a passion for fitness and was a certified personal trainer as well. Despite living most of his life in New England, he had a love for Colorado and was an avid Denver Broncos fan.



His true passion in life, though, was spending time with his three children who were the center of his world. He was an amazing father and husband and he will be sorely missed.



He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Eva Chomack Applegate, as well as his paternal grandparents, Andrew Charles and Abbie Kosch Thorell.



He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Jennifer Duprey of Bow; his son, Jackson Allan; daughters, Olivia Catherine and Elizabeth May; his brother, Andrew Thorell, III, of Thornton and his children, Corvedia Kane and Aviana Kane; maternal grandfather, Edward Applegate, Jr.; mother-in-law, Cathy Duprey and grandmother-in-law, Patricia Farrington of Medway, Maine; sister-in-law, Heather Duprey and her husband Kevin and daughter Kaley of Hollis, Maine, and his brother-in-law Bryan Duprey and his wife Vanessa of Millinocket, Maine. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Hayden, also known as "Guppy."



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke. A service will follow at 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Erick's memory to Hope for Recovery, P. O. Box 358, Manchester, NH 03105.



To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit



