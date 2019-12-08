Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Parish 72 South Main Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Erin Melissa Boss, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.



Erin was born on June 6, 1982 in Hartford, Connecticut, daughter to Richard A. and Mary F. (Newhall) Boss. Erin was a graduate of Hopkinton High School and Ithaca College where she earned her Bachelor's in Journalism in 2005. Following her graduation she worked for WGIR-AM in Manchester, NH for 13 years, becoming the Associate Program Director and Executive Sports Director. She was responsible for regular station program production and produced sports broadcasts for a number of years for the Fisher Cats, Manchester Monarchs, UNH Wildcats and SNHU Penmen.



Erin was an avid reader and writer, and lover of film and sports, especially baseball, visiting more than 15 parks since graduating college. She enjoyed running and participated in races all over NH and Disney World. She also participated in many fund raising activities regularly including Veterans Count, Toys for Tots, Special Olympics and the Concord Hospital Golf Tournament.



Erin will be remembered forever by her loving parents, Richard and Mary Boss of Concord; brother, Timothy Boss and his wife, Katherine (Dayton) Boss of Penfield, NY; two nieces, Reagan and Caroline Boss; maternal grandmother, Charlotte (Staples) Newhall of Rockland, ME; three uncles, Gerald and his wife Claudette (Lafleur) Newhall of Braintree, MA, Stephen Boss and his wife, Marilyn (Otis) of West Yarmouth, MA, David Boss and his wife, Karyn (Montgomery) of Wall Township, NJ; two aunts, Kathleen Boss of Columbus, OH and Julia (Boss) Jones and her husband, Ben of Waliuku, HI; cousins Christine, Stephanie, Michael, Nicholas, Kyra and Alyssa, and close friends. She is predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Roger Newhall and her paternal grandparents, Richard and Marilyn (Raymond) Boss.



There will be no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord, NH.



Burial will private.



For those who wish, Memorial Contributions may be made in Erin's name to the American Diabetes Association 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Suite 200 Framingham, Massachusetts 01701 or the Concord Hospital Trust, 250 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

