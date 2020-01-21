Ernest "Brother" Peabody, 84, died on January 17, 2020, two days after his wife Lillian L. Peabody. Ernest was born in Milan, NH on August 23, 1935 to Marion and Raymond Peabody and served in Korea with the US Army. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was the awarded the 1st Berlin Volunteer Award.
Ernest was predeceased by his wife Lillian and is survived by his children Cyndi Paulin and husband Mark, Ken Peabody and partner Sarah Sember, Chris Peabody and wife Diana, Jennifer Charron and husband Steve; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother Russell Douglass.
Funeral Services for both Ernest and Lillian will be held on Saturday January 25 at 10 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Berlin. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Friday from 6 to 8 PM. Donations in his memory may be made to the Diabetes or Alzheimer's organization of your choice. www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 21, 2020