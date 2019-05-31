|
|
|
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
View Map
St. John the Baptist Church
MANCHESTER - Ernest Hector Guilbeault, 91, of Manchester, died May 28, 2019, surrounded by his children and grandchildren after a brief period of declining health.
Born in Suncook on May 14, 1928, he was the son of Narcisse and Amanda (Courchesne) Guilbeault. He lived many years in Allenstown.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy.
Before retiring, he worked for Boston Maine Railroad, and then as a service technician with Sears, Roebuck and Co. for more than 30 years.
Ernest enjoyed traveling in his RV across the country and was a member of both the Holiday Ramblers and Good Sam Club. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and was a longtime active member of the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren.
He was a devoted Catholic.
Ernest was predeceased by his first wife of 38 years, Dorothy (Provencher) Guilbeault, who passed away in 1989.
Family members include three children, Elaine Monahan and husband Kevin of Manchester, Dennis Guilbeault and wife Dawn of Dunbarton, and Donna Dempsey and husband Gary of Manchester; his grandchildren, Lori Monahan and husband Lee Lowell, Erin Ross and husband Duncan, Ashley Winters and husband Adam, Stephanie Boucher and husband Greg, Christopher Guilbeault, Ryan Dempsey and wife Abby, and Hannah Dempsey; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Pelletier and husband Robert of Hooksett; nieces and nephews; and his second wife, Priscilla (Freitas) Guilbeault, residing in California.
Ernest was predeceased by his siblings, Rose Martel, Albertine Allaire, Dorothy Pelletier, Jeanne Moisan, Rene, Leo, Eugene and Raymond Guilbeault.
His family would like to thank the staff at Elliot Hospital for the wonderful care and support he and the family received during his stay.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to noon in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, followed by a memorial Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. from St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Urn burial with military honors will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School St, Allenstown, N.H. 03275 for church restorations.
To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|