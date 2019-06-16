Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Ernest Hector Guilbeault, 91, of Hooksett, died May 28, 2019 afteran extended period of declining health due to Parkinson's disease.As I was physically unable to attend my husband's Celebration of Life, I would liketo share our love story, the love story of Priscilla and Guil over 28 years. I was 15and he was 17 when we first met in high school at a St. Patrick's Day dance atPembroke Academy. He left the next day for the Navy, however, we continued towrite to each other and dated throughout high school. Life took us in differentdirections and we never dreamed we would meet again 40 years later after weboth lost our spouses, with seven children between us. I was living in Californiaand due to my mother's eminent death I flew to New Hampshire. My father asked Guil to pick me up at the Manchester Airport. Guil was a support for me and we continued to see each other and fell in love all over again. We were married in November 1990. We enjoyed our mutual love of travel across the United Statesfull time in our RV for many years. Guil loved his coffee and donuts almost as much as he loved our little poodle, Darby, who went with us everywhere. Eventually we settled in Allenstown and attended St. John the Baptist Church. During this time we especially enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Due to Guil's struggle with Parkinson's disease and my fall and broken hip, we moved into senior housing in Hooksett. I am grateful that Guil was in relative good health for most of his 91 years allowing us to live together until it was no longer possible. I will always treasure and miss Guil, my first love. Published in Union Leader on June 16, 2019

