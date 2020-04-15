Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest J. "Sonny" Scholes, 85, of Manchester, passed away at his resident on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020.



He was born in Manchester on November 27, 1934, the son of Frank and Yvonne (Thibeault) Scholes. He served in the Army National Guard in the artillery division. Sonny was a truck driver for most of his career, working for HP Welch Trucking, Graf Brothers Trucking and retiring from Yellow Freight Trucking. He was a member of Goffstown Harvest Christian Church. Sonny (also called Sonny Bunny) loved to hang out with his buddies and Dunkin Doughnuts. He enjoyed wood working after he retired and traveling to Canada, especially by bus where he could leave the driving to others. He also enjoyed visiting a few casinos in Maine when he visited his son. He had a great sense of humor and loved everyone. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Scholes in 2018.



Family members include his wife of 39 years, Theresa (St. Cyr) (Williams) Scholes; his son, Steven Scholes and his wife Pat; two daughters, Susan Duval and her husband David, and Linda Duval; a daughter in law, Jean Scholes; three step-sons, John Williams and his wife Marcia, Pastor Daniel Williams and his wife Sherrie, and Keith Williams and his wife Paula; three step daughters, Pat Fournier and her husband Kevin, Mary Cote and her significant other John Cunningham, and Carol Morin and her husband Dan; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren; three sisters, Doris St. Laurent, June Michel, and Carol Terrill; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Donations may be made in his memory to at . Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to view an on-line memorial, go to



