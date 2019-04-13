Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ernest John Conides, 95 of North Andover, MA and formerly of Keene, NH, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Health Care in Lawrence, MA.



He was born on October 5, 1923 in Manchester, NH, the son of John L. and Helen (Zogopoulos) Conides. He attended area schools and upon graduation of high school was drafted into the United States Army, where he served in both the European and Pacific theaters during



After the war, Ernie returned to Manchester to spend time with family. He moved to Keene in 1956, and operated a diner and hotel for a time. It was there he met Rachel Contas and in 1963 they married.



Later, Ernie became employed by Armour as a sales representative and retired from Midtown Beef.



Ernie was always on the go and loved doing work in the yard and around the house. At night he could be found on his walk around town, which he did for many years. He was also a long-time Shriner and a dedicated servant of St. George Church in Keene.



Ernie will be deeply missed by his wife: Rachel Conides of North Andover, MA; son: John Conides and his significant other Katie Ham of North Andover, MA; son-in-law: Robert



He was predeceased by his daughter: Andrea Smith; and siblings: Gregory Conides, George Conides, Andy Conides, and Constance Bogalis.



Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West Street, Keene, NH, with an hour of visitation at the Church beginning at 10:00 am. Burial with military honors will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Conides' name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West Street, Keene, NH 03431.



Fletcher Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit





33 Marlboro Street

Keene , NH 03431

(603) 352-4541 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 13, 2019

