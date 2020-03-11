Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest R. Chabot. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Service Mt. Calvary Mausoleum 474 Goffstown Rd Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest R. Chabot, 73, of Bedford, died March 7, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.



He was born in Manchester on December 19, 1946 to Wilfrid and Irene (Turcotte) Chabot. He grew up in Manchester and has lived in Bedford since 1986.



Ernest worked as a registered pharmacist at several Manchester area pharmacies and at Catholic Medical Center for many years.



In his younger years he was active with the Boy Scouts of America. More recently he volunteered at Parish of the Transfiguration and was an active in a support group through Easter Seals for husbands who were the primary caregiver for their spouses suffering with Alzheimers Disease. The well-being of his wife and her happiness were most important to him, and he was ever dedicated to her health and comfort.



He is survivied by his wife of 52 years, Muriel (Lesmerises) Chabot of Bedford; two children, Peter J. Chabot and wife, Crystal, of Unity and Jodie K. Chabot and partner, Donald Jeanes, of Bedford; three grandchildren, Phoenix Chabot, Gabriel Chabot and Lynsey Chabot; three siblings, Raymond Chabot and wife, Joyce, of Litchfield, Denise Chabot of Nashua and Roger Chabot and partner, Debra Dolmetsch, of Virginia; cousins, nieces, nephews and one aunt.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



Ernest R. Chabot, 73, of Bedford, died March 7, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.He was born in Manchester on December 19, 1946 to Wilfrid and Irene (Turcotte) Chabot. He grew up in Manchester and has lived in Bedford since 1986.Ernest worked as a registered pharmacist at several Manchester area pharmacies and at Catholic Medical Center for many years.In his younger years he was active with the Boy Scouts of America. More recently he volunteered at Parish of the Transfiguration and was an active in a support group through Easter Seals for husbands who were the primary caregiver for their spouses suffering with Alzheimers Disease. The well-being of his wife and her happiness were most important to him, and he was ever dedicated to her health and comfort.He is survivied by his wife of 52 years, Muriel (Lesmerises) Chabot of Bedford; two children, Peter J. Chabot and wife, Crystal, of Unity and Jodie K. Chabot and partner, Donald Jeanes, of Bedford; three grandchildren, Phoenix Chabot, Gabriel Chabot and Lynsey Chabot; three siblings, Raymond Chabot and wife, Joyce, of Litchfield, Denise Chabot of Nashua and Roger Chabot and partner, Debra Dolmetsch, of Virginia; cousins, nieces, nephews and one aunt.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close