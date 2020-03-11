Ernest R. Chabot, 73, of Bedford, died March 7, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.
He was born in Manchester on December 19, 1946 to Wilfrid and Irene (Turcotte) Chabot. He grew up in Manchester and has lived in Bedford since 1986.
Ernest worked as a registered pharmacist at several Manchester area pharmacies and at Catholic Medical Center for many years.
In his younger years he was active with the Boy Scouts of America. More recently he volunteered at Parish of the Transfiguration and was an active in a support group through Easter Seals for husbands who were the primary caregiver for their spouses suffering with Alzheimers Disease. The well-being of his wife and her happiness were most important to him, and he was ever dedicated to her health and comfort.
He is survivied by his wife of 52 years, Muriel (Lesmerises) Chabot of Bedford; two children, Peter J. Chabot and wife, Crystal, of Unity and Jodie K. Chabot and partner, Donald Jeanes, of Bedford; three grandchildren, Phoenix Chabot, Gabriel Chabot and Lynsey Chabot; three siblings, Raymond Chabot and wife, Joyce, of Litchfield, Denise Chabot of Nashua and Roger Chabot and partner, Debra Dolmetsch, of Virginia; cousins, nieces, nephews and one aunt.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 11, 2020