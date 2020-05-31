Ernest "Bud" Ray Treadwell, aged 91, died peacefully on May 20, 2020 in Bedford, NH after a long illness. He was a direct descendant of Thomas and Mary Treadwell, who arrived in Ipswich in 1636 from Oxfordshire, England. Ernie was born and raised in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, the oldest son of Albert Ernest and Dorothy Webber Treadwell. He was predeceased by his six siblings. Following high school, he joined the US Army, serving in Japan in the 64th Field Artillery from 1946 until 1947. In June 1950 he married Charlotte Sargent, moving to Lowell where they raised six children. They were active members of the First United Baptist Church. For most of his career, he was an engineer for the Missile Division of Raytheon in Andover, and following his retirement, Ernie and Charlotte moved to New Hampshire, eventually settling in East Washington. Ernie was hard working and meticulous. He loved being with his family, camping, especially in Greenfield State Park, his dreadful Chihuahuas, pottering about in his cluttered workshop and garden, and playing both piano and organ, and Clair de Lune. He was an accomplished vocalist and since 1975, Ernie was involved in men's barbershop, singing with the Keene Cheshiremen and competing nationally and internationally with his son Allan. He is survived by Charlotte Treadwell, to whom he would have been married 70 years next month. Ten years ago he lost his beloved daughter Leah Parker to breast cancer, but he is survived by his son in law Dr Jim Parker of Sudbury, son Dr Thomas Leigh Treadwell and his wife Dr Meredith Martin of Framingham, MA, son Howard Sargent and his wife Barbara of St Petersburg, Florida, daughter Heidi Rocha and her husband Jerry of Bedford, NH, son Allan Ernest Treadwell and his wife Lori of Washington, NH, son Tracy Kenneth Treadwell of Bedford, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. He will be missed by his entire family. The family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful care he received at the Bedford Hills Rehabilitation center, treating Ernie like the special person he was, and the VNA of Manchester and Southern NH. A celebration of his life will take place this summer.