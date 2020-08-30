Errol West was born July 8, 1967, and passed away at home peacefully on July 21, 2020, with family by his side.



Errol loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Loved going to concerts, fishing in the lakes of northern N.H.



He was predeceased by his mother, Cheryll (Adams) Bergeron, and father, Errol West Sr. He was survived by his ex-wife, Perfect Enemy Bridgette West; his daughters, Krystal West and Jamie West; his son, Zachary West. Also survived by his sisters, Jodie West and Rhonda Shatney; his brothers, Scott West and Noel Bergeron; and survived by his four grandchildren, Kole and KylaAnn Chapin, Zayden West and BraeLynn Blanchard; and many nieces , nephews, uncles and aunts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store