HOOKSETT - Estelle L. (Ledoux) Cote, 94, of Hooksett, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020, after a period of declining health.



She was the daughter of the late Albert and Angeline (Rousseau) Ledoux.



Estelle was a talented seamstress who specialized in wedding gowns. She also loved painting.



She was married to the late Armand G. Cote for 62 years. Together they enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening, traveling and spending time at the beach.



Family members include her three sons, Richard Cote and his wife Brenda, Ronald Cote and his wife Denise, and David Cote and his wife Maureen; her daughter, Karen Courchesne and her late husband Steven; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.



Estelle was loved by all who knew her and will be always remembered and greatly missed.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 5 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 201, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, visit

