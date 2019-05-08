Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence 495 Mammoth Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Prayer Service 4:00 PM Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence 495 Mammoth Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence 495 Mammoth Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Providence, R.I., on May 4, 1938, she was the daughter of Ovila and Lodia (Penoy) Leveillee.



In 1958, she made her religious profession. She served the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary for 61 years.



Sister Estelle earned a bachelor's degree from Rivier College and a master's degree from St. Bonaventure University.



She taught at schools in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. She served many years as religious education director in Rhode Island. In addition, she was the Marie Rivier Association province director for most of her religious life.



She was predeceased by her parents and two siblings, Marcel Leveillee and Claire Rondeau.



Family members include a niece, Denise Klozbucher of Maryland; three nephews, Richard Rondeau, Roland Rondeau and John Rondeau; and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. in the Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. in the Resurrection Chapel. Private burial will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery, Hudson.



Memorial donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, N.H. 03104.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



