Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle N. (Letendre) Lambert. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Estelle N. (Letendre) Lambert, 78, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 13, 2020, in Elliot Hospital.



Born in Suncook, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Belle (Bertrand) Letendre. Raised and educated in Manchester, she spent most of her life in the Manchester and Hooksett areas.



Estelle's life revolved around caring for others in need.



She greatly enjoyed knitting and was well known for her donations of knit hats to local hospitals as well as the New Hampshire March of Dimes.



Estelle was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Talbot; and her siblings, Pauline Botsford, Irene Desfosses and Maurice, Donald, Chester and Roger Letendre.



Family members include her beloved husband of 47 years, George Lambert; her children, Nick Talbot and his wife Brenda of Dover, Lisa Lessard and her husband Jeff of Manchester, and Sandy Gelinas and her husband Paul of Manchester; her grandchildren, Crystal Belanger, Christopher Lessard, Nicole Lessard, Olivia Gelinas, Heidi Proctor and Tammy Anderson; her great-grandchildren, Lauren Cote, Lily Belanger and Philip Belanger; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will be held privately with the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the March of Dimes, New Hampshire Chapter, 20-A Northwest Blvd., PMB #134 Nashua, N.H. 03063.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



MANCHESTER - Estelle N. (Letendre) Lambert, 78, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 13, 2020, in Elliot Hospital.Born in Suncook, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Belle (Bertrand) Letendre. Raised and educated in Manchester, she spent most of her life in the Manchester and Hooksett areas.Estelle's life revolved around caring for others in need.She greatly enjoyed knitting and was well known for her donations of knit hats to local hospitals as well as the New Hampshire March of Dimes.Estelle was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Talbot; and her siblings, Pauline Botsford, Irene Desfosses and Maurice, Donald, Chester and Roger Letendre.Family members include her beloved husband of 47 years, George Lambert; her children, Nick Talbot and his wife Brenda of Dover, Lisa Lessard and her husband Jeff of Manchester, and Sandy Gelinas and her husband Paul of Manchester; her grandchildren, Crystal Belanger, Christopher Lessard, Nicole Lessard, Olivia Gelinas, Heidi Proctor and Tammy Anderson; her great-grandchildren, Lauren Cote, Lily Belanger and Philip Belanger; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will be held privately with the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the March of Dimes, New Hampshire Chapter, 20-A Northwest Blvd., PMB #134 Nashua, N.H. 03063.To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close