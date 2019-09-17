DUNBARTON - Estelle (Leclerc) Playdon, 83, of Dunbarton, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Concord Hospital.
The daughter of the late Louis and Imelda (Dupuis) Leclerc, she graduated from Notre Dame High School in Berlin. She earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of New Hampshire and a master's degree from Union College in Schenectady, NY.
While attending the University of New Hampshire, she met her husband of 45 years, Richard, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by a brother, Norman Leclerc.
Family members include her son, Paul (Kirsten) Playdon of Rochester; her daughter, Jennifer (Maurice) Cormier of Dunbarton; her grandchildren, Lily and Andrew Playdon; her brother, Paul (Theresa) Leclerc of Berlin; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, Sept. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. in William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St., Tilton. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Committal prayers will be held at 1 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shelters by Jesus, 12 McLellan St., Skowhegan, Maine 04976 [www.sheltersbyjesus.com]
For more information, visit www.smartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 17, 2019