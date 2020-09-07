Mrs. Estelle Y. (Jacob) Roy, 81, of Hooksett, passed away at the Elliot Hospital on September 2, 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident earlier this year.
Born in Hooksett, Estelle was the daughter of the late Leon and Alice (Duhaime) Jacob. She was raised and educated in Hooksett and was a lifelong resident.
In earlier years, Estelle worked at the Pandora Mills. She later worked as a housekeeper for McCurly's Nursing Home in Bedford for many years.
She was a longtime communicant of Holy Rosary Parish. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, camping, cooking and feeding her family. No one ever left hungry and left-overs were a big no-no!
She was predeceased by her siblings: Rachel, Gertrude, Robert, Henry, Eva, Gloria, Dorothy, Lionel, Oscar and Ernest.
Estelle is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond Roy; her four children: Michael Roy of Florida, Priscilla Jones and her husband Frank of Bow, Donald Roy and his wife Terri of Belmont and Brian Roy of Hopkinton. She was the sister of Beatrice Bedard of Pinardville and Raymond Jacob of Kansas. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren (plus 1 on the way) and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10th at 10 A.M. in Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St. in Hooksett. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Those unable to attend may view her Funeral Mass remotely by visiting her tribucast at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/59244310
